CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date: How to download marksheets via Digilocker? CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date and time will soon be revealed by the CBSE. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download their CBSE 10th and 12th scorecards or marksheets using credentials on the login page, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of class 10th, and 12th results for the academic year 2024-25. Students and parents will be able to download class 10th, and 12th marksheets by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

When will CBSE announce class 10th and 12th board results?

According to official sources, the CBSE 10th and 12th results for 2025 are expected to be announced before May 8. However, the board has not provided a specific date for the release of these results. Once the results are announced, students will be able to download their results and marksheets from the official CBSE websites: results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In the event of server issues, students can also access their CBSE marksheets through alternative methods, such as DigiLocker, SMS, IVRS, and Umang App.

CBSE Result 2025: Passing Marks

Students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass. Grace marks may be awarded in borderline cases. One or two failures allow for compartment exams; failing in more subjects requires repeating the year.

How to download marksheets via Digilocker?

Go to the official website of Digilocker, or download the application on your mobile phone.

If you have already an account, you can directly access it using your credentials. New users will have to sign up using their mobile number.

Enter your OTP sent to your mobile number and set your username and password for future use.

Now, go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

Click on ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ to view your documents.

Select the desired document, such as a marksheet or passing certificate.

Click on ‘Download’ to save the document for future use.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to get results via SMS?

In case students face difficulty in downloading the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025, they can get it by following the given instructions.