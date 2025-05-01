CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2025 to be declared before this date, confirm officials CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2025 expected date announced. Students and parents will be able to download the results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check schedule, how to download, and other relevant information here.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025. According to official sources, the CBSE 10th and 12th results for 2025 are expected to be announced before May 8. Before the announcement of the results, the board typically holds a meeting with the exam controller to decide on a date. However, this meeting has not yet taken place. The exact date and time for releasing the CBSE 10th and 12th results for 2025 will be announced in due course. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

This year, over 44 lakh students appeared for the exam, of them, 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12. The CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2025 were held between February 15th and March 18th. The CBSE Class 12 board exams were conducted between February 15th and April 4th. Last year, the results were announced on May 13, 2024. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was recorded at 87.98%, and for Class 10, it was 93.60%. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download CBSE 10th, and 12th results by visiting the above websites.

Websites to check

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

indiatvnews.com/education

How to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 online?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025'.

You'll be taken to the login page.

Enter your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID.

Results for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 in 2025 will be shown on the screen.

Save the CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025 to your computer for further use.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download via SMS?

Open SMS app on your phone.

Type the message in this format: CBSE10 (Example: CBSE10 1234567 01/01/2010 654321 789012)

Forward this SMS to 7738299899.

You will get your result as an SMS reply once it is processed.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Details mentioned on scorecards

Student's Name

Father's Name

Roll Number

Admit Card ID

Subject Wise Marks

Total Marks

Percentage

Division

Qualifying Status

(Reported by Ila Kazmi)