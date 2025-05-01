Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 date and time soon: Check latest updates Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 date and time will be revealed soon. Students will be able to download their marksheets by visiting the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in, once the results are out. Check expected date, how to download and other details here.

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon announce the Class 10th and 12th results. All those who took the exam can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page, pseb.ac.in. It is expected that the board will release the 10th and 12th board exams in May. However, the exact date and time of releasing the Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 have not been confirmed. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

This year, the Punjab Board conducted the class 10th exams from March 10 to April 4, while the class 12 board exams were conducted between February 19 and April 4, 2025.

Last year, PSEB Class 10 results were announced on April 18, 2024, with over 2,81,098 students. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.24 per cent. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 98.11 per cent. Aditi of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the 10th exam last year, followed by Elisha Sharma and Karmanpreet Kaur, ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively. The board announced the Class 12 results on April 30, with 2,84,452 students. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.04 per cent. Gender-wise, girls outperformed boys by securing 95.74 per cent, whereas the pass percentage for boys was 90.74 per cent.

Punjab Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to download PSEB marksheets online?

Visit the official websites of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Navigate the 'results' link.

Now, click on the respective exam result - Punjab Board 10th Result to Punjab Board 12th Result.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 and save it for future reference.

Punjab Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to download via SMS?