West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2025 to be released tomorrow, when and where to download WBBSE 10th marksheets? West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2025 will be announced tomorrow, May 2. Students who appeared in the West Bengal Board Exam 2025 can download their results from the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Check time, how to download, websites, and other details.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results for the annual board West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th exam 2025 tomorrow, May 2. The WBBSE Madhyamik 10th results announcement will be made through a press conference scheduled at 9 AM. The result links will be accessible on the listed websites and mobile app from 9:45 AM onwards. All those who appeared in the West Bengal Board Exam 2025 can download their results from the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Notably, students can also get their mark sheets and certificates from their respective Camp Offices starting at 10 AM on the same day.

Last year, the West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 was declared on May 2, recording a pass percentage of 86.31 per cent. The students will have to secure at least 34 per cent marks overall to be declared as pass. If the student does not meet the required marks, they have an option to apply for Post Publication Review (PPR) or Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) after the results are released. Students can download the West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBBSE, wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 link.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number and date of birth.

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025 for future reference.

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025: How to download via SMS?

Open the message application on your phone.

Now, type a message in this format: WB 10 [Your Roll Number].

Send it to 56070 or 56263.

You will receive your result status as a reply on your phone.

Websites to check WBBSE 10th digital marksheets