When will CBSE 10th, 12th results be out? - passing marks, toppers list, and more CBSE 10th, 12th result date and time will be announced soon. Students who are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Board 2025 results can check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon. According to information from official sources cited by India TV, the results may be released before May 8. As a result, the board could announce the release date at any time today or tomorrow. Candidates who took this year's CBSE Board 2025 exams should regularly check the official CBSE website for updates.

Where will the CBSE Board 2025 results be released?

The board will announce the result date on its official accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or its official website. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on these platforms. Once the results are released, they will be available on the official websites: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

More than 42 lakh awaiting CBSE Board Result

Over 42 lakh students are awaiting their results. According to the official data, more than 42 lakh students participated in the CBSE board examinations. The class 10th exams were conducted until March 15, while the class 12th exams concluded on April 4. Last year, the board announced the results for both classes 10th and 12th on May 13. Based on this precedent, the results are expected to be declared soon.

What changes have been made this year?

This year, it has been announced that the top-performing students (toppers) will not be declared. Additionally, it has been decided that starting in 2026, the CBSE Class 10th examinations will take place twice a year: first in February and then in April/May. Furthermore, CBSE will no longer announce student percentiles; instead, it will provide marks and grades for different subjects.

How many marks do you need to pass?

Every student must score at least 33% in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams. If a student scores below this threshold, they will fail. However, there’s no need to worry if you do fail, as students will get an opportunity to take supplementary exams if they do not pass in one or two subjects.