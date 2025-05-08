CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2025: Board warns students against fake viral circular announcing result dates CBSE has warned students against the fake circular from CBSE, claiming the release dates of the class 10th and 12th results. The fake notification stated that the results would be announced in staggered manner on May 9, 13, 14, and 16. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has addressed a false circular that has gone viral on its social media account, incorrectly claiming the release dates of the class 10th and 12th results. The board has clarified that this misinformation is circulating widely on social media. The fake notification stated that the results would be announced in four phases on May 9, 13, 14, and 16, and that students would be able to download their results from the CBSE result portal, DigiLocker, Umang, and other platforms.

What was said in the fake circular?

The misleading letter also claimed that 46 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE 2025 exams and that to reduce traffic on the official website, the board had decided to declare the results in a staggered manner. This approach was said to ease the downloading process for students. CBSE has assured students that the results have not been delayed due to any new methods introduced.

Rely on verified public channels.

This was the second fake circular, which claimed to be from CBSE. Students have been advised to rely only on the official website or verified public channels for accurate and correct information. The board has asked parents to guide their children against believing or engaging with unverified news.

This year, over 42 lakh students appeared in both the Class 10th and 12th exams, of which 24.12 lakh students were from Class 10 and over 17.88 lakh students were from Class 12. The CBSE class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to 18, while the class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 4, across 7,842 centres in India and 26 centres abroad. Last year, CBSE Class 10th and 12th results were released on May 13. In 2023 it was announced on May 12. In 2022 and 2021, the dates were July 22 and August 3, respectively.