CBSE 2025 Results soon: How to download 10th, 12th marksheets apart from official websites? details here CBSE 2025 Results for classes 10th, and 12th will be released soon. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce class 10th and 12th results soon. However, However, no official announcement has been made regarding the specific date and time of the results’ release. Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can check their results by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in, once released. To check their results, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. If there are any issues accessing the results online, students can also use DigiLocker or SMS services to check their results. In this article, we have provided that how one can download CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets apart from the official websites.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets?

1. Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result on the homepage.

3. A new window will open where students will need to enter the required details.

4. Once the information is submitted, the results will be displayed.

5. Students should review their results and download them for future reference.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets via DigiLocker?

1. Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

2. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

3. On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results.

4. Click on this option.

5. Enter the required details and submit.

6. Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

Websites to Check CBSE Results:

- cbse.gov.in

- results.cbse.nic.in

- cbseresults.nic.in

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets Results via SMS?

Students can check their CBSE board results through SMS as well. To do this, they should send their roll number to a specified number (which will be announced close to the result date). They will then receive their results via text message. In addition to these websites, results can also be accessed via DigiLocker and the Umang App.