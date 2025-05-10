Advertisement
  4. CBSE Result 2025 update: 10th, 12th marksheets expected to be out on this date, Check websites, grading system

CBSE Result 2025 for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be released anytime. Students who are awaiting the results can download the marksheets from the official website once released. Check official websites, different ways to download marksheets, and other details.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Over 42 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE class 10th and 12th exams, awaiting the results. According to the media reports, the CBSE 10th, 12th results are expected to be out next week. Although some reports suggest that the 10th and 12th class results will be out after May 10. Last year, the board released the results on May 13. This year, too, the results are expected to be announced by May 13. However, officially, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any announcement. Once the results are out, the students and parents will be able to download CBSE 10th, and 12th results by visiting the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. 

The board continues its policy of not releasing the list of toppers or calculating overall pass percentages. This decision promotes keeping a healthy learning environment among students over competition. The board has adopted this practice for the last few years. Students will receive subject-wise marks and grades only. Once the results are out, the students will have an opportunity to apply for rechecking, retotaling and mark verification.

Grading System

The students will get a mark sheet in grades. The board uses a grading system in class 10 to assign marks from A1 to E to evaluate the performance of the student. This procedure was implemented to reduce the competition and focus on learning outcomes instead. To pass the exam, the students will have to secure at least 33 per cent marks overall. Those who fail to obtain the minimum marks will be marked as failed.

Alternative ways to check CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets

  • Official websites, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in

  • SMS

  • IVRS

  • Umang APP

  • Digilocker

Details mentioned on CBSE 10th, 12th marksheets

  • Examination Name

  • Board Name (CBSE)

  • Student’s Name

  • Roll Number

  • Date of Birth

  • Father’s and Mother’s Name

  • Subject Names and Codes

  • Theory and Practical Marks

  • Total Marks

  • Positional Grade (if applicable)

  • Final Result (Pass/Fail)

CBSE Full Coverage:

