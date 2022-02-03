UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Application process begins; Check how to apply, fees, other details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Application process begins, how to apply, fees and other details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the notification for the civil services exam (CSE) 2022. The exam is to fill 861 vacancies, of which 34 are for persons with the benchmark disability category. The notification released by UPSC contains details on the application window, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, and vacancies.

Candidates can apply for the UPSC civil services exam 2022 on - upsc.gov.in. or upsconline.nic.in.

The application process will be open till February 22, 6 pm, and the exam will take place on June 5. The application fee is Rs.100. Online applications can be withdrawn from 1 to 7 March till 6 pm.

Here's how to apply

Visit www.upsconline.nic.in. Click on 'various application forms' and click on 'click here for part I registration'. Fill in your details, and pay the application fee Select your preferred test center

UPSC civil services exam is conducted yearly in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview.

