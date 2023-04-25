Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Drone spotted near CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence' says Delhi police; probe underway

Delhi : A drone was spotted near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday. The Delhi Police is verifying the facts. Earlier today, police received information that a drone was spotted near Kejriwal's residence.

'Information has been received that a drone has been seen near the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Police are verifying the facts,' read a Tweet from ANI.

(more details awaited)

ALSO READ | AAP govt committed to peace, security in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal after Amritpal Singh's arrest

ALSO READ | Delhi liquorgate: CBI quizzes Arvind Kejriwal for nine hours, asks 56 questions | Key Points