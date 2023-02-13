Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: Street vendors stage protest against MCD for 'anti-encroachment' drive

Anti-Encroachment Drive: Hundreds of street vendors on the Day 4 of the anti-encroachment drive from Delhi staged a protest outside the MCD office. They alleged that the drives have surged ahead of the G20 summit scheduled for later this year. The vendors raised slogans and demanded alternative spots for their businesses. Cops were deployed outside the MCD office to maintain law and order.

"We are not being allowed to run our businesses. Even those who have proper papers are being removed and no alternative (site) is being provided to us," said Mohammed Imran Khan, a street vendor. The vendors raised slogans against MCD and demanded that they should be provided with dedicated, alternative spots to run their businesses.

"They called us encroachers but we are not. How can they be so cruel to us? Nobody is listening to us," said Santosh, another street vendor. The vendors alleged that they have not been able to run their businesses since last year due to the MCD's atrocities.

"There are around five lakh street vendors in Delhi and all of them have faced losses due to Covid. Now, when things have turned better, the MCD is removing us," Santosh added.

There was a heavy police deployment outside the MCD office to maintain law and order. MCD officials did not respond to calls and texts from PTI for a response.

(with inputs from PTI)

