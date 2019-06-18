Image Source : PTI Olialia Sky brings luxury air-charter services for corporate honchos in India

Business travel will soon be a luxurious experience for corporate honchos with an upmarket uber air-charter service landing into Indian airspace to service those who wish to

European FMCG company Olialia World has announced a joint venture (JV) with Delhi-based Aerojet Aviation Pvt Ltd to launch private jets and helicopter services branded as 'Olialia Sky' in the country.

The new service will offer top-of-the-line aircraft to service the upwardly mobile that are looking for options beyond the ordinary and want their business travel to also be a luxurious experience.

To make its service fly from day one, the JV will be investing Rs 200 crore to acquire six executive business jets such as Beechcraft B-200, Cessna Citation and Dassault Falcon and six helicopters.

The aircraft will also be located in different parts of the country so that positioning and depositioning of business jets and helicopters can be done rapidly via the shortest path to the destination.

The JV will also make Olialia Sky unique by dedicating its entire fleet to the private sector, for business charters.

"The proposed joint venture with Aerojet Private Limited will be based on joint sales effort, sharing of resources, collaborated procurement and knowledge transfer. All of these shall enable Olialia Sky to leverage cost advantages and economies of scale to the eventual benefit of our guests, as well as our employees," said Anca Verma, chairperson, Olialia World.

Aerojet Aviation has received an NOC from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on June 10 to operate in the NSOP category (Non Scheduled Operators' Permit), the JV entity said in a statement.

NSOP licence permits the air-charter operator to offer non-scheduled air transport services of passengers at an hourly or per mile or kilometre charge for chartering the entire aircraft along with crew. It may hold domestic or international licences or both and operates under the regulations prescribed by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Olialia World is a multinational FMCG corporation with interests in infrastructure, hospitality, aviation and financial services sectors which has been valued at $2 billion in Europe.

The company has been awarded the contract to build, own, transfer (BOT) Maldives International Airport at Shaviyani Atoll with an investment of $500 million. The company's chairperson Verma was formerly Miss Romania Universe and a European supermodel before settling in India.

Aerojet Aviation Private Limited has been started by Dinesh Aneja who started his career with the automobile industry followed by a business in scrap. He has also been associated with the entertainment industry and is now marking his entry in air charter service.