IndiGo plane carrying 180 passengers suffers high engine vibrations mid-air, 2nd incident in a week

IndiGo plane carrying 180 passengers suffers high engine vibrations mid-air; returns to Mumbai

An IndiGo A320 neo plane flying to Bengaluru on Thursday experienced high engine vibrations mid-air and returned to Mumbai airport. There were 180 passengers on board the aircraft. The aircraft, flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru, was involved in an air turnback due to high vibrations in one of its engines. The plane has been grounded at Mumbai.

In a statement, Indigo said, " An IndiGo NEO A320 aircraft was operating Mumbai-Bangalore this morning. During flight pilot observed caution message. Standard operating procedures were followed and aircraft returned to Mumbai as precaution.Aircraft is currently under inspection in Mumbai."

Many A320 neo aircraft of the no-frills carrier that are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines have been facing engine woes. This is the second IndiGo A320neo aircraft to have encountered vibration issues with one of its engine.

The plane however made a safe landing and the incident is being investigated. IndiGo said that during the flight, the pilot observed a caution message.

In the wake of persisting P&W engine problems, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued various directions to IndiGo.

However, this is not the first time the airline has suffered such technical problem, earlier on December 2, a Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine on IndiGo's A320 neo aircraft, which was heading from Chennai to Hyderabad on Monday, suffered a snag after high vibration was observed in the second PW engine post-landing.

On November 20, An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing at the Chennai Airport, following a smoke alarm. The smoke alarm was heard in the cargo area of the aircraft.

