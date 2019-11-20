Smoke alarm forces IndiGo flight to make emergency landing at Chennai Airport

Image Source : PTI PHOTO IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Chennai Airport

An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing at the Chennai Airport on Wednesday, following a smoke alarm. According to media reports, the smoke alarm was heard in the cargo area of the aircraft. The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers

and crew members onboard were safe, authorities said.

The pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, they added.

A few days back, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended the flying license of two pilots of IndiGo airlines for three months.

The suspension was done in connection with the runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on 14th July 2019. The two pilots, even though the air traffic control asked them to hold the airbus A320 at runway point, crossed which led to a runway incursion.

The DGCA investigated this incident and issued show-cause notices to the pilots. The pilot-in-command accept his mistake, after which the regulatory body for three months effective immediately.

Earlier in October, the flying licenses of two IndiGo pilots were suspended for another incident of a runaway at Delhi airport.

