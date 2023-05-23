Follow us on Image Source : FILE Disney begins 3rd job cut round, 2,500 employees to be affected

Entertainment giant Disney has started its third round of layoffs that will affect over 2,500 employees across the board, the media reported. Although Parks and Resorts remain largely untouched, no particular division is being targeted by pink slips this week, according to Deadline, citing sources.

The plans to build a new campus of the Walt Disney Co. in Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California came to a halt following attacks from Governor Ron DeSantis and the Legislature because the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

Disney filed a First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis and other officials last month. The company had planned to build the campus about 20 miles (30 kilometers) from the giant Walt Disney World theme park resort, but Josh D’Amaro, chairman of the parks, experiences and products division, said in a memo to employees that “new leadership and changing business conditions” prompted the company to abandon those plans.

Earlier, the entertainment giant laid off almost 4,000 employees on April 24 in a fresh round of job cutoffs. It has been reported that the entertainment platform has been planning to reduce its workforce by cutting 7,000 jobs which is part of a larger reorganisation that will see the company cut $5.5 billion in costs.

In a note to employees, the company has said, "The senior leadership teams have been working diligently to define our future organisation, and our biggest priority has been getting this right, rather than getting it done fast."

ALSO READ | Disney scraps plans for new $1 billion Florida campus & relocation of 2,000 employees | KNOW WHY

ALSO READ | Disney Layoff: Around 4000 employees might lose their jobs

Latest Business News