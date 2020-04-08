Image Source : @ZYDUSUNIVERSE Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic schizophrenia drug. Zydus Cadila is also working to produce hydroxychloroquine drug used in the treatment of coronavirus.

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Perphenazine tablets used for the treatment of schizophrenia. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Perphenazine tablets USP in the strengths of 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg and 16 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement. "The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi, it added. The tablets are indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and for the control of severe nausea and vomiting in adults, Zydus Cadila said.

Zydus Cadila on Tuesday also announced that it was working round the clock to make sure that they produce Hydroxychloroquine used in the treatment of coronavirus in large quantities. The company also said they were working on producing a vaccine for the deadly disease caused due to coronavirus.

The group now has 284 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 316.40 per scrip on the BSE, up 15.03 per cent over the previous close.

Inputs from PTI

