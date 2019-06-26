Who is the world's richest person? Here's the top 10 list

Bernard Arnault

Here is the full list of top 10 richest people in the world as per Forbes magazine and their net worths in USD.

1. Jeff Bezos - $131 Billion

Image Source : TWITTER Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos

He founded one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the world - Amazon in 1994 in his garage in Seatle, USA. Bezoz still holds 16 per cent of Amazon and is the CEO of the company. In the financial year 2018 Amazon recorded $10 Billion in profit which is over 3 times increase from the previous year.

2. Bill Gates - $96.5 Billion

Image Source : TWITTER Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates

Cofounder of Microsoft, Bill Gates has been in the top 5 of this list since a long long time. He has however sold most of his microsoft shares and owns only about 1% of the company. He remains at the board of Microsoft and mostly works to improve global health condition.

3. Warren Buffet - $82.5 Billion

Warren Buffet

Warren Buffet is also known as the 'Oracle of Omaha'. He is one of the most succesful investors of all time. Buffet owns over 62 companies around the world. He bought his first share at the age of 11. in 2018 he donated 3.4 Billion to Bill Gates foundation.

4. Bernard Arnault - $76 Billion

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault oversees an empire of over 70 luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. His brands collectively recorded all time high profit in 2018.

5. Carlos Slim Helu - $64 Billion

Carlos Slim Helu

Mexico's richest man, Carlos Slim Helu and his family control America Movil, Latin America's biggest mobile telecom firm. He also owns stakes in Mexican construction, consumer goods, mining and real estate companies and 17% of The New York Times.

6. Amancio Ortega - $62.7 Billion

Amancio Ortega

Amancio Ortega is the wealthiest retailer in the world. Ortega typically earns more than $400 million in dividends a year.

7. Larry Ellison - $62.5 Billion

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison cofounded software firm Oracle in 1977 to tap into the growing need for customer relationship management databases. He gave up the Oracle CEO role in 2014 but still serves as chairman of the board and chief technology officer.

8. Mark Zuckerberg - $62.3 Billion

Mark Zuckerberg

After facing another year of criticism for fake news and abuse on Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his priority in 2019 is tackling social issues. Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 at the age of 19 for students to match names with faces in class.

9. Michael Bloomberg - $55.5 Billion

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg cofounded financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981. He put in the seed funding for the company and now owns 88% of the business, which has revenues north of $9 billion.

10. Larry Page - $50.8 Billion

Larry Page

Larry Page sits at the helm of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, healthcare division Calico, smart home appliance division Nest and more. He cofounded Google in 1998 with fellow Stanford Ph.D. student Sergey Brin.