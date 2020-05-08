Vizag Gas Leak: NGT directs LG Polymers to immediately deposit Rs 50 crore for damage to life

NGT directs LG Polymers to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs. 50 crore with Visakhapatnam district magistrate, a day after gas leak incident.

A day after gas leak incident in its Visakhapatnam plant, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed LG Polymers to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs. 50 crore with Visakhapatnam district magistrate. On Thursday, at least 11 people died while over 800 hospitalised after gas leaked from LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The incident took place at around 3:30 am Thursday as work was underway to restart the plant after lockdown relaxations.

NGT also issued notices to the Centre, LG Polymers India Pvt, Central Pollution Control Board and others on Friday in the Visakhapatnam chemical factory gas leak incident in which 11 people were killed and 1,000 exposed to it. It directed LG Polymers India Pvt to submit Rs 50 crore an interim amount for damage to life.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also formed a five-member Committee comprising Justice B Seshasayana Reddy to probe the incident and submit a report before May 18.

"Having regard to the prima facie material regarding the extent of damage to life, public health and environment, we direct LG Polymers India Pvt Limited to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore, with the District Magistrate, Vishakhapatnam, which will abide by further orders of this Tribunal.

The amount is being fixed having regard to the financial worth of the company and the extent of the damage caused," the bench said.

