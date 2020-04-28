SBI Bank Alert! State Bank of India asks customers to follow these 6 tips while banking online

SBI online banking: State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers to follow some important tips while banking online.

"The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe," SBI tweeted.

SBI Bank's 6 tips that you need to take while banking online:

State Bank of India asked customers to avoid clicking on unofficial links that ask for OTP or bank details in regards with EMIs or DBT or Prime Minister Care fund or any other Care fund.

Bank also requested its account holders to beware of bogus schemes that claim to offer cash prizes or job opportunities through SMSes, e-mails, phone calls or advertisements.

Keeping changing bank's password

Customers to keep in mind that SBI or its representatives never send email/SMS or call their customers for personal information, password or OTP.

Do not rely on any bank information available on internet search results. Always use only SBI's official website for contact number and other details.

Report immediately to local police authorities about fraudsters and inform the same to your nearest SBI Branch.

