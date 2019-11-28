RIL creates history, becomes first Indian firm to hit ₹ 10 lakh crore m-cap mark

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Reliance Industries Latest News Today: Ril Becomes First Indian Firm to Hit Rs 10 Lakh Crore m cap mark Last month, RIL had added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade. In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation.

Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation level. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed to Rs 10.02 lakh crore during morning trade on the BSE. The company's stock rose 0.73 per cent to a record peak of Rs 1,581.25 (intra-day) on the index.

Earlier on November 20, the Reliance Industries had achieved a milestone after it became the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore, helped by a rally in its stock price.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) had then rallied nearly 4 per cent to hit their lifetime high of Rs 1,571 (intra-day) and the company inched closer to the Rs 10 lakh crore market-capitalisation level.

In its statement, Reliance Jio had said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks in compliance with rules, as it followed similar announcements by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on tariff hike.

In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation.

TCS is the country's second most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,91,115.27 crore followed by HDFC Bank with a market cap of Rs 6,97,761.76 crore, Hindustan Unilever Limited (Rs 4,40,961.39 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,82,291.21 crore).

So far this year, RIL's stock has gained over 34 per cent.

The m-cap figures of the companies change daily with stock price movement.

