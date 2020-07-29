Image Source : PTI (FILE) RIL shares decline by nearly 4 per cent due to profit booking

Reliance Industries Limited has been unstoppable in recent weeks as the corporate behemoth has attracted huge investments from world-over. Some of the companies that have invested in Reliance are Facebook, Google, Saudi Aramco among others.

On Wednesday, RIL shares declined by 4 per cent after eight-day rally. The heavyweight stock declined 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 2095.85 on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). During the day, it slumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 2,071.

On the NSE, it closed 3.93 per cent lower at Rs 2,092.

Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex and Nifty pack.

In traded volume terms, 15.25 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 3 crore units on the NSE during the day.

In the past eight trading days, the stock has gained 18.14 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 13,28,644.09 crore on the BSE.

