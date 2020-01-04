Netflix rubbishes rumours of offering free subscriptions to CAA backers

Representative image

Netflix on Saturday denied rumours that it was offering a free six-month membership to users who would dial a mobile number, doing the rounds of social media site. The mobile number in question, 8866288662, is the same that has been publicised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to solicit support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix, please use someone else's account like the rest of us,” the California-based live streaming giant tweeted from its official handle.

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

The BJP had tweeted the number from its official Twitter handle on January 2.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind last month, has made it a tad easier for minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan to get Indian citizenship. The cut-off date, as per the new law, is December 31, 2014.

Protests across the country, many backed by opposition parties, have erupted in different states in the aftermath of the passing of the law.