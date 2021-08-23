National Monetisation Plan launched, infra assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore to be monetised

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said projects have been identified to monetise assets over the next four years.

National Monetisation Pipeline Launched: The government on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline for monetising infrastructure assets across sectors from rail to road to power.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said only under-utilised assets will be monetised, ownership will remain with government.

"By bringing in private participation, we are going to monetize it (assets) better and with whatever resource that you obtained by monetization, you are able to put in for further investment into infrastructure building," Sitharaman said at the plan launch event in New Delhi.

For those who have this question in mind - are we selling away the lands? No. National Monetization Pipeline is talking about brownfield assets that need to be better monetized, she said.

"Ownership of assets remains with the government. There will be a mandatory hand back. They (private sector partners) will have to give it back after a certain time," the Finance Minister added.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said projects have been identified to monetise assets over the next four years.

"We are fully committed to delivering success to the National Motenisation Pipeline. We feel that it is very important to bring in the private sector for better operation and maintenance, therefore we are committed to very strong delivery on the ground," he said.

