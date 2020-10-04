Image Source : FILE Intel expands 5G networking solutions in a $25bn market

Eyeing a bigger pie of the growing 5G networking market, chip giant Intel has announced an expanded lineup of hardware, software and solutions for network infrastructure. As the telecommunications industry transitions to 5G, the next wave of network transformation represents a $25 billion silicon opportunity by 2023.

"When you consider the collective impact of the proliferation of fully virtualized cloud architectures combined with the commercialization of 5G, the rise of AI and the growth of the edge, it truly has a multiplier effect that makes each more impactful than it would be on its own," said Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group.

"It's an enormous opportunity for us and our customers to not only deliver new experiences but transform entire industries".

The new offerings include enhancements to Intel's software reference architecture called FlexRAN, Intel virtualized radio access network (vRAN) dedicated accelerator, network-optimized next-generation Intel Xeon scalable and D processors and upgraded Intel select solutions for Network Function Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI).

The next wave of network transformation is further fueled by 5G, driven by the need to deliver both network services and new AI-based edge services across multiple network locations.

Intel said its full suite of feature-rich silicon, software and tools and experience in supporting customers transform networks enable quicker deployment across core, access and edge.

Intel's software reference architecture eFlexRAN' grew to nearly 100 licensees and has added enhancements including optimisations to its massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) mid-band pipeline for increased bandwidth and support for ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC).

The low-power and low-cost acceleration solution for vRAN deployments is based on Intel eASIC technology and is sampling to customers.

"It offloads and accelerates the computing-intensive process of forward error correction. This frees up more processing power within Intel Xeon processors for channel capacity and edge-based services and applications," the company said.

To bring the product to market, Intel is working with leading service providers including Telefonica and various partners.

With the next-generation Intel Xeon processors for network infrastructure, customers can use a common architecture across the network for various workloads and performance requirements.

Network-optimised 3rd Generation Intel Xeon scalable processors (code-named 'Ice Lake-SP') are designed for infrastructure use cases that require higher performance per watt, including wireless core, wireless access and network edge workloads and security appliances.

"The 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors will ship to customers at the end of the year," the company said.

Next-generation Intel Xeon D processors (code-named 'Ice Lake-D') which are designed for form factor-constrained environments at the edge will start shipping in mid-2021.

