Will Railways impose extra charge on passengers who sleep during journey? Here's the truth

Will Railways impose extra charge on passengers who sleep during journey?

Some reports have claimed that the Indian Railways will charge passengers extra for sleeping during the journey, in a bid to get in more. According to the claims, an additional 10% charge will be levied on those who sleep during their travel.

But, what is the truth?

According to PIB Fact Check, the claim is false. It said that the Railway Board was only offered the said suggestion. No such announcement has been made, it added.

Meanwhile, the report has also claimed that the price of bedrolls, offered in AC coaches, should be increased. The Railways, however, did not react to this claim.

Earlier, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) had said that it has not increased the price of platform tickets in any station in its jurisdiction. The cost of platform tickets has recently been increased by up to Rs 50 in a number of stations across the country and the railways said that it is a "temporary" measure aimed at preventing crowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

