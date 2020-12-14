Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check: No temple burnt down in Srinagar, tweets claiming so fake

The Srinagar Police has refuted claims floating on social media about arson at a temple in the city. The police said that an unknown anti-social miscreant had put with criminal intention a "baseless" post regarding an alleged act of arson at Arya Samaj Temple at Motiyar Rainawari. The Srinagar Police said that the temple was safe and intact. No act of arson occurred at the said temple, the city police said.

Police officials said that the accused used provocative language while posting "falsehood to promote enmity between different religious groups and cause prejudice to religious harmony within and outside the district".

"The deliberate act is manifestly bearing malice to cause outrage to religious feeling of Arya Samaj Hindu community and cause insult to their religious feelings and also wound religious feelings of common Hindus also within the district and elsewhere in the country and world. The said rumour/tweet is bearing potential to create feelings of enmity and hatred between religious groups," the police said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at Rainawari police station under sections 153, 153-A, 295-A, 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

