Lokpal cancels controversial BMW car tender worth Rs 5 crore after backlash

New Delhi:

The anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal has called off its tender to buy seven luxury BMW cars, worth around Rs 5 crore in total, just two months after the move was announced.

The decision comes after widespread criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, who had condemned the procurement of high-end vehicles by the body tasked with promoting transparency.

Officials, cited by PTI, said the cancellation followed a resolution by the full bench of the Lokpal. A corrigendum confirming the withdrawal of the tender was issued on December 16, 2025.

In October, the anti-corruption agency issued a tender for the purchase of seven high-end BMW 3 Series 330Li vehicles, with an estimated total cost of approximately Rs 5 crore. The Lokpal currently operates with seven members, including the chairman, one short of its sanctioned strength of eight.

"The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India," the tender document read.

Under the tender guidelines, it was mandatory to provide training for drivers and other designated staff members.

"The training shall be conducted for a minimum duration of seven (07) days, to be completed within 15 days from the date of delivery of vehicles. The exact schedule shall be finalised in consultation with the Lokpal of India," the document added.

What is Lokpal?

The Lokpal is an anti-corruption authority in India, set up to investigate complaints against public officials, including the Prime Minister, ministers, and government employees, for corruption and misuse of power. It acts independently to ensure accountability in governance.

The idea of a Lokpal was first proposed in 1963, but it took decades to become law. The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act was finally passed by the Indian Parliament in 2013 and came into force in 2014. The Lokpal at the central level complements the Lokayuktas, which are similar bodies in individual states, aiming to curb corruption effectively.