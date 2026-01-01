India's first Vande Bharat sleeper to be flagged off by PM Modi soon, route and fare finalised: Full details Vande Bharat sleeper train: The testing and certification of the Vande Bharat sleeper train have been completed.

Mumbai:

After a long wait, the government has now made an official announcement regarding India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train. According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run between Guwahati and Kolkata and will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stating that testing and certification for this mega project have been completed, Vaishnav said he will share the exact launch date in the next two to three days. Addressing a press conference, the railway minister also said the fares of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam will be substantially lower than air travel.