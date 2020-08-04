Sashidhar Jagdishan set to become HDFC Bank new CEO, Aditya Puri's successor

Image Source : HDFC BANK WEBSITE Sashidhar Jagdishan to be HDFC Bank new CEO.

Sashidhar Jagdishan is set to replace Aditya Puri as HDFC Bank CEO after the Reserve Bank of India approved his name. Sashidhar Jagdishan is currently the additional director of HDFC Bank and has been associated with it for over 30 years.

HDFC's outgoing CEO Aditya Puri in a recent AGM said, "There has been a lot of talk about the successor not being with us for a long time. Our potential successor has been with us for 25 years. My successor was always in place, at least in my mind. It is now for RBI to decide."

Who is Sashidhar Jagdishan?

Sashidhar Jagdishan began his journey with the HDFC bank as a Manager in the Finance function in 1996 and was later appointed as Business Head - Finance, 1999 and Chief Financial Officer 2008.

Prior to this Jagdishan served at positions such as Group Head of Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at the HDFC bank.

Also called Shashi, Jagdishan worked closely with Aditya Puri since he joined the bank in 1996 and emerged as a front runner for the top job.

According to CNBC 18, insiders say that the outgoing CEO Aditya Puri shadowed Jagdishan in all key meetings and personally groomed him for the top job.

