Amazon provides free COVID-19 health insurance for its sellers

Amazon.in on Wednesday announced that it was providing a COVID-19 health insurance, completely free of cost, for its sellers in India The insurance will help cover the expenses related to COVID-19 hospitalization and treatment as well as ambulance assistance and ICU charges of up to INR 50,000, and it will be valid for one year after activation, the company said in a statement.

Amazon has partnered with Acko General Insurance (Acko) to manage the policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements. This will benefit lakhs of Amazon sellers - anyone who has had an active product listing on Amazon.in between January 2019 and May 26, 2020, the statement said.

Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India, Gopal Pillai, said, While we sincerely hope none of our sellers need to use this, we want to make sure they have a sense of security and one less thing to worry about and can focus on developing their business.

