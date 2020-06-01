Adani Ports raises Rs 100 cr through NCDs

Monday, June 01, 2020
     
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis.

New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2020 13:21 IST
The 1,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) allotted were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it said in a BSE filing.

"The company has raised Rs 100 crore today by allotment of 1,000 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis," the company said.

It said the NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.

