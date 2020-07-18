Lost your Aadhaar Card? Know how to order Aadhaar reprint if your mobile is not registered with UIDAI

Image Source : FILE Aadhaar Card Reprint: How to order a reprint if your mobile is not registered with UIDAI

Aadhaar Card Reprint: If you have lost or misplaced your aadhaar card then there is no need to worry. You can now order Aadhaar reprint even if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made provisions for Aadhaar cardholders to order a reprint after paying a nominal fee. Now, you can order Aadhaar Card reprint even if your mobile number is not registered with UIDAI.

In a tweet, UIDAI said, "You can order Aadhaar reprint if your mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar. However, using this service does not mean that the new mobile number you give will get registered in your Aadhaar."

Aadhaar card is mandatory for various purposes like filing income tax return, getting a PAN card. It is also mandatory to avail the benefits of various government schemes.

Aadhaar Card Reprint: How to get your Aadhaar card reprinted

Visit the UIDAI's official website-- uidai.gov.in

Click on 'Order Aadhaar Reprint'

Enter your Aadhaar Number (UID), Enrollment ID (EID) or Virtual ID (VID)

Enter security code and click on the 'My mobile number is not registered'

Enter the mobile number on which you wish to receive the OTP

Enter the OTP received. Check T&C checkbox and click on submit.

Click on Make Payment. Select the online payment mode and pay.

Download and save the acknowledgment slip having your SRN

After successful payment, your Aadhaar card will be printed and sent to you via Speed Post within 15 days.

Aadhaar Card Reprint: How to check Aadhaar reprint status

Visit the UIDAI's official website-- uidai.gov.in

Click on 'My Aadhaar' option

Click on 'Check Aadhaar Reprint Status' from the drop-down menu

Enter the 28 digit SRN code as received by you in your acknowledgment receipt or on your mobile.

Enter the 12 aadhaar number (UID)

Enter the security code and click on submit

Your Aadhaar card reprint status will be displayed on the screen

