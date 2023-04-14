Gold prices decrease in India, 24 carat gold prices falls by Rs 110

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices decreases in India, 24 carat gold prices falls by Rs 110

Gold Rate Today: On April 14 (Friday), gold prices saw a small fall in its prices. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,200 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,100. Pure gold prices decreased by Rs 110 and standard gold prices fell by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.

In Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 61,850 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 56,700. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 56,250 in Delhi whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 61,350. Ten grams of standard gold cost Rs 61,200 in Kolkata, whereas ten grams of pure gold cost Rs 56,100.

In Bangalore, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 61,250 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 56,150. In Patna, ten grams of pure gold is trading at Rs 61,250 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 56,150. In Chandigarh, ten grams of pure gold is priced at Rs 61,350 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 56,250.

In Hyderabad, ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 61,200 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 56,100. In Ahmedabad, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 61,250 and standard gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 56,150. In Jaipur, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 61,350 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 56,250.

