'BJP troubled by Opposition unity, many parties part of NDA due to fear': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched a direct attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that they are anxious because of the opposition unity. Kumar also claimed that several parties are in the NDA due to fear. The Chief Minister alleged that right before the elections, they (the NDA alliance) will align with the Mahagathbandhan, which is causing tension for the BJP.

'Incidents are happening but no there is no statement'

Without naming Manipur, Kumar said that there was no statement at the places where the incidents took place. Speaking on the Parliament proceedings, Kumar claimed that only one side of things is shown. "The work is not happening. No statements on places where the incidents took place...House (Parliament) is functioning and you are roaming outside. Did this happen earlier?.. Now only one side of things is shown...Whatever others say does not come out," he said

Asked about Modi’s 'ghamandia' jibe, he said "All of us have joined hands for the betterment of the country. They (the BJP) are not aware that many parties, which I shall not name right now, are with them out of fear.

They will come over to this side when the elections are announced".

Kumar, who ended his alliance with the BJP a year ago, also indirectly criticized Modi for not being present in the Parliament during the initial two days of the no-confidence motion debate. "The House is in session and people remain busy roaming around (ghoomte rahte hain). A far cry from the days when Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to be in power and I was one of his ministers. We used to make it a point to remain inside the House and pay attention to the proceedings", the septuagenarian recalled.

'It is the right of the opposition to keep its point'

Nitish Kumar questioned the current way of Parliament proceedings and said that the opposition has the right to express its views, and they are doing just that. "Was it always like this before? Nowadays, only one perspective is presented, and what others say doesn't come forward. The opposition has the right to express its views, and they are doing just that," added Kumar.