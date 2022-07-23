Leo Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Be practical & don't get stuck in emotions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): A new week comes with new challenges and it seems like Leos have to be a little more careful this week. They need to pay more attention to their decision-making skills and listen to their head more than their heart. Celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts that this week will come with its own set of challenges where Leos will have to make a choice. He suggests that they should not let the negative energy around them impact their life. Instead of getting stuck in their emotions, they should be more practical in life.

Ganesha says perform your tasks practically. Don’t get bogged down in emotions at this point. They should not be worried about their financial situation. If their money is stuck somewhere, there is full hope of getting it back. Proper time will also be spent on home maintenance tasks. Don't let old negative things overpower you. Spend some time in self-reflection. Defects such as anger and haste need to be overcome. There will be a slight improvement in business activities at this time. The family atmosphere will be happy. Mild seasonal health issues can be a problem.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

