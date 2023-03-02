Horoscope Today, March 3: Profitable day for Scorpio, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, March 3

Horoscope Today, March 3: Today is Udaya Tithi Ekadashi and Friday of Phalgun Shukla Paksha. Today Amalaki Ekadashi fast will be observed. Saubhagya Yoga will be there till 6:44 pm today. Along with this, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 3.43 pm today. This morning at 9.11 am, the Bhadra of the earth will remain. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 3rd March for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today you will get money from some old land you own. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house, your work will be successful. Today your spouse will get a good opportunity for progress. Seeing your hard work and dedication, you will be praised in the office today. You should avoid eating fried things. There will be sweetness in the relationship of lovemates. People in private jobs can get good news related to promotion. Today your health will improve better than before.

Taurus

It will be your best day. Some people will be impressed by you today. On the basis of your hard work, you will open new avenues of profit. You should make new plans to move forward in life. Politicians can remain busy in social work today. The responsibilities of the house can increase. Those who do stationery business will get profit today. Women will get the support of family members in starting any industry. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Gemini

Today will be full of happiness. You will be able to present your opinion in front of others in the office. Today will be a good day for the students. You need to be cautious about your health. You will make money in business. Before befriending anyone, his behaviour should be well understood. Auspicious thoughts will arise in your mind. Your stalled work will make progress today. There will be compatibility in the business of gold and silver traders. It is going to be a good day for lovebirds.

Cancer

Today there will be some changes in your workplace. This evening you will plan to go to a friend's birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for the students. You will participate in some social functions around the house. Today a friend will come home to meet you. Today you will get the blessings of the elders. People trying for jobs will get job offers.

Leo

Today you will get full support of luck. You will go to a restaurant for lunch with your spouse. There will be an increase in the respect of people associated with politics. He will also get a higher position in the party. People of this zodiac who are looking for a job, they are likely to get a job today. Your health will remain active. Today, keep your mind fresh, keep mingling with everyone. There are chances of profit in business, your sales will increase. Today sweetness will increase in married life.

Virgo

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today the relationship with the spouse will be better. The economic side will be stronger today than before. Today the cooperation of parents will be received in the works. New thoughts will come in your mind. Your relations with colleagues in the office will be strong. Also the boss will appreciate your work. Today you will get good news. The day will be good in terms of health. Focus on your work today, don't get into anyone's arguments. Today is going to be a good day for the doctors of this zodiac.

Libra

Today you will have a good day. Today you will be ready to help others. Today you can get to learn something new from seniors. There will be a sudden change in your career, due to which you will gain money. Today married life will remain happy. Mother's health will be better. A close relative will talk for your marriage. You will get success in the economic sector, there will be opportunities for profit in business. Positivity will increase in lovemate's life. Today you will get opportunities to travel.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a profitable day. You may have to take a big decision in some matters. You will spend happy moments with his friends. The day is going to be good for the women of this zodiac. Today you will get success in work, as well as businessmen will also have to meet someone important. The situation will be better in terms of money. Today, the advice of family members will prove beneficial in some work. All the work in the office will be completed on time. Also, the boss will discuss promotion for your better performance.

Sagittarius

Today you will have to take care of some new responsibilities of the house. You will go to a friend's house for dinner. The business class will benefit today. It will be a better day for the students. Financially, you will have success today. The problems that have been going on for a few days will be solved easily. Your work will be completed better. There will be more money gain from an old client in the field. Will go out somewhere to spend time with the spouse. The ability to judge people quickly will prove beneficial for you.

Capricorn

Your confidence will increase today. The atmosphere towards work will be good in the office as well, due to which you will feel relaxed. Married people of this zodiac will go to visit a religious place today. Today will be a beneficial day for agricultural work. There will be huge profit in business works. Enemies will keep distance from you today. Today your positive thinking will increase. If you want to buy land property, then today is a better day. Today younger brothers and sisters will take inspiration from you, you will guide them better.

Aquarius

Today will be your lucky day. You will complete the work easily with positive thoughts. Today will be a better day for the married people of this zodiac. You will make plans for the future. Will make up his mind to organize religious events at home. If you are going to give an interview then success will be in your hands. Do not forget to seek the blessings of elders before going to the interview. The day will be wonderful for arts students; they will clear doubts from teachers.

Pisces

Today will be full of freshness. Your mind will be more engaged in worship. You will go to visit the temple with the family. It is a favourable day for engineering students of this zodiac. Those who are preparing for any competition while staying away will get full support from the teachers. The day will prove to be the best day to bring newness into married life. The day will be good for the children, will go to the park with the elders in the evening. Internship students will get some new information today. People will appreciate your profile on social media.

