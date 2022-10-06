Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
Financial Horoscope, Oct 6: Leo women may start new business with family's support

Financial Horoscope, October 6: Thursday will be favourable for Leo women as they may start a new business with the help of their family members.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2022 7:34 IST
Financial horoscope
Image Source : FREEPIK Know the Financial horoscope for October 6

Financial Horoscope, October 6: The planetary movements will result in profit or loss for people as the zodiac signs will feel the effect. Know the financial horoscope of Thursday from Acharya Indu Prakash and prepare in advance for what the future may hold for you. 

Aries

Today your day will be profitable. The relationship with the spouse will be better.  Today you will be able to impress others with your words. Your relations with seniors in the office will be strong.

Taurus

Today you will get success in any work related to politics. Your domestic work will be completed well. You will bring a change in your career under the right plan. 

Gemini

Meeting other people will be beneficial for you. Financial condition will be good. There is a chance to go abroad. Students studying engineering will get success today. 

Cancer

 You will get profit in business, but in the matter of new friendship, you should take little care. Donate oil in the temple, the stalled work will be completed.

 

Leo

 New opportunities for profit will be available. There is every hope of getting back the money lent to someone today. You should make new plans to move ahead in life. Working women will get the support of family members in starting a small industry. 

Virgo 

 People associated with the textile business will get more money than expected. Today you will make up your mind to start some work in partnership. Your popularity will increase on the social level. 

 

Scorpio

 Today you will get some new suggestions to increase business. You will go for a walk with your spouse. Today you will be busier in some social work. There will be cooperation of colleagues in the office. 

Sagittarius 

There are chances of getting selected in a government job. Avoid trusting any unknown person. Offer water to the root of Peepal, you will get rid of any long-standing health problem.

Capricorn

Today meeting with an experienced person will benefit you. Officers will be happy with your work at the workplace. 

 

 

