Aaj Ka Panchang 28 September 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 28 September 2022: Today is the third day and Wednesday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 1.27 pm late in the night. Today is the third day of Navratri. Today Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. After crossing the whole day of today, the validity of yoga will remain till 03:7 minutes late in the night. Also, after crossing the whole day of today, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 5.54 am the next day. Acharya knows from Indu Prakash how your day will be according to the zodiac sign and also knows how you can make this day better.

Auspicious time

Tritiya Tithi- till 27 minutes at night

Vaidhriti Yoga - till 3.7 pm in the night

Swati Nakshatra - till 5:54 am in the morning

Rahu Kaal

Delhi- 01:41 PM to 03:10 PM

Mumbai - 01:59 PM to 03:29 PM

Chandigarh - 01:42 PM to 03:12 PM

Lucknow- 01:26 PM to 02:56 PM

Bhopal - 01:40 pm to 03:10 pm

Kolkata - 12:57 pm to 02:27 pm

Ahmedabad - 01:59 PM to 03:29 PM

Chennai - 01:29 PM to 03:00 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:12 am

Sunset - Sunset - 6:11 pm

