Aaj Ka Panchang 28 September 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 28 September 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and sunrise-sunset timings.

Published on: September 27, 2022 15:59 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 27 September 2022
Aaj Ka Panchang 28 September 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 28 September 2022: Today is the third day and Wednesday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 1.27 pm late in the night. Today is the third day of Navratri. Today Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. After crossing the whole day of today, the validity of yoga will remain till 03:7 minutes late in the night. Also, after crossing the whole day of today, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 5.54 am the next day. Acharya knows from Indu Prakash how your day will be according to the zodiac sign and also knows how you can make this day better.

Auspicious time

Tritiya Tithi- till 27 minutes at night

Vaidhriti Yoga - till 3.7 pm in the night
Swati Nakshatra -   till 5:54 am in the morning

Rahu Kaal 

Delhi- 01:41 PM to 03:10 PM
Mumbai - 01:59 PM to 03:29 PM
Chandigarh - 01:42 PM to 03:12 PM
Lucknow- 01:26 PM to 02:56 PM
Bhopal - 01:40 pm to 03:10 pm
Kolkata - 12:57 pm to 02:27 pm
Ahmedabad  - 01:59 PM to 03:29 PM
Chennai - 01:29 PM to 03:00 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:12 am 
Sunset - Sunset - 6:11 pm 

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

Also Read: Financial Horoscope, Sept 27: With Maa Brahmacharini's blessings Sagittarius, Gemini to gain profits

Also Read: Happy Navratri 2022 Day 2: Worship Maa Brahmacharini; Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Mantra

