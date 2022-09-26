Monday, September 26, 2022
     
  You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 27 September 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 27 September 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and sunrise-sunset timings.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2022 16:58 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 27 September 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 27 September 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 27 September 2022:  Today is the second day and Tuesday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 2.28 pm in the late night. Today is the second day of Navratri. Today Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. This morning Brahma Yoga will remain till 6.43 am, after that Indra Yoga will take place. Which will remain till 5.4 am the next morning. Also, today morning at 6.16 am there will be Hasta Nakshatra, after that Chitra Nakshatra will take place. Which will remain till 6.14 am the next day. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time. 

Auspicious time

Dwitiya Tithi - By crossing the whole day of today till 2.28 minutes late in the night

Brahm  Yoga - Today morning till 6.43 am Brahm
Yoga - Next day till 6.44 am Indra Yoga - Today morning till 6.43 am Hasta Nakshatra - Today morning till 6.16 am

Rahukal 

  • Delhi - 03:12 pm to 04:42 pm
  •  Mumbai - 03:30 pm to 05:00 pm
  •  Chandigarh - 03:13 pm to 04:43 pm
  •  Lucknow - 02:57 pm to 04:27 pm
  •  Bhopal - 03:11 pm to 04:41 pm
  •  Kolkata - 02:28 pm to 03:58 pm
  •  Ahmedabad - 03:30 pm to 05:01 pm
  •  Chennai - 03:01 pm to 04:31 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

  • Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:11 am 
  • Sunset - Sunset - 6:13 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

