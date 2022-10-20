Aaj Ka Panchang 21 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang 21 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 21 October 2022: Today is the day of Ekadashi and Friday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi date will remain till 5.22 pm today, after that Dwadashi date will start. Today there will be shukla yoga till 5.48 pm. Along with this, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 12.28 in the afternoon, after that Purva-Phalguni Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, Rambha Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Along with this, the fast of Govatsa Dwadashi will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Saptami Tithi - Today morning till 9.29 minutes

Punarvasu Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 5.13 am the next morning

Shiv Yoga - Today evening till 2 minutes

Variyan Yoga - Today afternoon till 2.25 pm

Rahukal

Delhi - 10:41 am to 12:06 pm

Mumbai - 10:56 am to 12:23 pm

Chandigarh - 10:42 am to 12:07 pm

Lucknow - 10:26 am to 11:51 pm

Bhopal - 10:39 am to 12:05 pm

Kolkata - From 09:55 am to 11:21 pm

Ahmedabad - 10:58 am to 12:24 pm

Chennai - 10:25 am to 11:53 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:22 am

Sunset - 5:50 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

