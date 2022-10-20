Aaj Ka Panchang 21 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 21 October 2022: Today is the day of Ekadashi and Friday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi date will remain till 5.22 pm today, after that Dwadashi date will start. Today there will be shukla yoga till 5.48 pm. Along with this, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 12.28 in the afternoon, after that Purva-Phalguni Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, Rambha Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Along with this, the fast of Govatsa Dwadashi will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.
Auspicious time
Saptami Tithi - Today morning till 9.29 minutes
Punarvasu Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 5.13 am the next morning
Shiv Yoga - Today evening till 2 minutes
Variyan Yoga - Today afternoon till 2.25 pm
Rahukal
Delhi - 10:41 am to 12:06 pm
Mumbai - 10:56 am to 12:23 pm
Chandigarh - 10:42 am to 12:07 pm
Lucknow - 10:26 am to 11:51 pm
Bhopal - 10:39 am to 12:05 pm
Kolkata - From 09:55 am to 11:21 pm
Ahmedabad - 10:58 am to 12:24 pm
Chennai - 10:25 am to 11:53 pm
Sunrise-Sunset time
Aaj Ka Panchang 17 October 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset t
Sunrise - 6:22 am
Sunset - 5:50 pm
(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in prediction every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)
Also Read: Financial Horoscope, Oct 19: Libra to get success in business, Aquarius should invest money
Also Read: Horoscope Today, October 19: Profitable day for Taurus; Gemini should avoid lending transactions