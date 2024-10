Updated on: October 17, 2024 12:38 IST

India win toss and elect to bat against New Zealand in 1st test | 17 Oct | Sports Wrap

India are playing the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. They have won the toss and batted first. On the other hand, the Indian Super League (ISL) returns with a clash between Chennaiyin FC and North East United FC. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.