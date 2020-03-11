Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
  5. MP political crisis: 'Resignation of rebel MLAs not accepted,' says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh amid political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh said that resignations of 19 MLAs were brought to BJP MLA and they axpect us to accept it.

