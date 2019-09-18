Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Digvijaya Singh attacks BJP, says people are wearing saffron clothes and raping

Politics Videos

Digvijaya Singh attacks BJP, says people are wearing saffron clothes and raping

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 11:29 IST ]

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that today people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples, is this our religion? Even god will not forgive them.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoEXCLUSIVE | Couldn't have imagined a better international debut, says Navdeep Saini Next VideoNon-Stop Superfast News | September 18, 2019  