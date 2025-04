PM Modi Speaks To Elon Musk Ahead Of Tesla's India Entry, Discusses Tech, Innovation | Speed News PM Modi spoke to Elon Musk ahead of Tesla's entry in India. Further, Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra were added to UNESCO's Memory of World Register. Meanwhile, ED attached Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets in 14-year-old money laundering case. Get all the updates of the day in today's speed news.