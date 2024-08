Updated on: August 24, 2024 0:02 IST

PM Modi in Ukraine: From Moscow to Kyiv, Modi's diplomatic balancing amid Putin-Zelenskyy tensions

PM Modi made history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1993. He travelled to Kyiv by train from Poland. This visit follows PM Modi's recent trip to Russia, and it's seen as a careful balancing act by the Indian govt.