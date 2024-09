Updated on: September 04, 2024 17:03 IST

Operation Bhediya In UP: Search operation underway in Bahraich to hunt remaining wolves

The Forest Department's search operation continues in Bahraich on September 04 to hunt the remaining wolves.The menace of the man-eater has already killed 8+ people in the area including several children and a woman. The man-eater canines have also injured 15+ people in the past two months.