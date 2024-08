Updated on: August 24, 2024 0:09 IST

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Psychoanalysis test unveils dark side of Kolkata Murder suspect

In the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee physician at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, new and disturbing details are emerging. On Sunday, experts from Delhi’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) began a psychoanalysis test on the primary suspect.