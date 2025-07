Election Commission cites Article 326 to defend Bihar voter list revision move | 9 July | Speed News Election Commission cites Article 326 to defend Bihar voter list revision move. Both pilots died as an IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Rajasthan's Churu. Bihar Bandh protest held statewide; Rahul Gandhi joins Mahagathbandhan stir in Patna. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News.