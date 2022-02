Updated on: February 11, 2022 15:11 IST

Uttarakhand's development among top priorities of double engine govt: PM Modi in Almora

The development of Uttarakhand is among the top priorities of the BJP's double engine government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a rally here for the February 14 assembly elections. He also said that infrastructure development in the state's border villages is the BJP's priority and people will benefit from the Parvatmala and the Vibrant Village projects.