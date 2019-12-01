Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
Uttarakhand Police to induct stray in its elite dog squad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 9:05 IST ]

In a unique experiment, Uttarakhand Police picked up a dog off the streets and trained it to become a part of its elite dog squad which features pedigree breeds such as German Shepherds and Labradors.

